Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,202,000 after purchasing an additional 325,691 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,133.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,930.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

