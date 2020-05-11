Cortland Associates Inc. MO Acquires 5 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.5% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $108,500,939.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The company has a market cap of $1,186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,133.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,930.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

