Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires 7,690 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,552 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.1% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $159,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $67,045,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rowe raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,500,939.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,133.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,930.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,475.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

