Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $140,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,379.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,133.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,930.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Call Option

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

