Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $35,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $148.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.94. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

