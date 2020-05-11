Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $35,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $148.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.94. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

