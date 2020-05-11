CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 3,876 Shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BRP were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in BRP by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of BRP by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRP alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOOO. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $29.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 3.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.56. BRP Inc has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $56.89.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. BRP had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 67.45%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.