CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,465,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,987 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,106,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,308,000 after purchasing an additional 949,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,621,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,284,000 after purchasing an additional 383,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,390,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,339,000 after purchasing an additional 150,117 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Compass Point cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Kimco Realty to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KIM opened at $10.90 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.