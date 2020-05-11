Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Position Reduced by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,499,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $829,540,000 after buying an additional 376,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Incyte by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,278,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,918,000 after purchasing an additional 149,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,601,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,440,000 after purchasing an additional 857,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,875,000 after purchasing an additional 107,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $93,063.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,107. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Incyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.20.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $95.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.38. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

