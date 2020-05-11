Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Evergy by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $57.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $131,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,280 shares of company stock worth $841,276 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Evergy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Evergy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

