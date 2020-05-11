Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO opened at $97.33 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.33.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

