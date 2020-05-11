Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stock Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $492,181,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,160,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,005,000 after buying an additional 243,451 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 61.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 579,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,724,000 after buying an additional 221,074 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,324,000 after buying an additional 75,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.69.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $246.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Essex Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $334.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.60.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,180,453.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,651,122.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

