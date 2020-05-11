33,800 Shares in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $65.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82. CGI Inc has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.38. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. CIBC cut their target price on CGI from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

