Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 2,363.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Equity Residential by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 14,579 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $1,241,985.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $64.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $682.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

