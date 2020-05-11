Prudential PLC Has $311,000 Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 90,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $22.20 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $852.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

DAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In related news, CFO Brad Phillips purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 72,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,452.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $1,297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 949,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,635,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,100. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

