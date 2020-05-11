65,000 Shares in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 156,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,500. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $32.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.81. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion and a PE ratio of -4.24. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Uber Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

