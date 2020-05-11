$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) will post $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83. Athene posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATH. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.55.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Athene by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Athene by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 60,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Athene by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Athene by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. Athene has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

-$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crispr Therapeutics AG This Quarter
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SP Plus to Hold
Forsta AP Fonden Buys New Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc
Forsta AP Fonden Buys Shares of 20,800 Keysight Technologies Inc
X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at B. Riley
Piper Sandler Increases Zynga Price Target to $8.50
