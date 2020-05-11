$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) will post $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83. Athene posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATH. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.55.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Athene by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Athene by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 60,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Athene by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Athene by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. Athene has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

