Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.81 Million in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 186,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Latest News

