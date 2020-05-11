Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,262,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,086,651,000 after purchasing an additional 378,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,154,000 after purchasing an additional 123,424 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,729,000 after purchasing an additional 812,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,866,000 after purchasing an additional 123,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Seattle Genetics news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $79,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,131,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 656,669 shares of company stock valued at $101,779,642. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lifted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock opened at $157.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of -83.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.44. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $168.10.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

