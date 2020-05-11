Forsta AP Fonden Acquires New Shares in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 519.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Bunge stock opened at $36.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bunge Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $59.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.61.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, Director Henry Ward Iv Winship bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $397,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,089.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Podwika bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $802,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 92,793 shares of company stock worth $4,588,989 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

