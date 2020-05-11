36,400 Shares in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on WRB shares. Buckingham Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $51.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.80. W. R. Berkley Corp has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $65.57.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.