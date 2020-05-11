Forsta AP Fonden Takes $1.96 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Garmin by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $530,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $306,368,000 after acquiring an additional 427,875 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,782,000 after acquiring an additional 452,739 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $131,328,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 6,089.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,997 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $81.34 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average is $90.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.