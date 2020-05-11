Forsta AP Fonden Sells 37,450 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 73.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,450 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $4,302,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 12,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. Mizuho cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.33.

Shares of AVB opened at $163.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

