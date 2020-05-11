Forsta AP Fonden Invests $2.01 Million in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in D. R. Horton by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in D. R. Horton by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra reduced their target price on D. R. Horton from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James downgraded D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $329,287. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock opened at $49.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

