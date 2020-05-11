Forsta AP Fonden Purchases New Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Dollar Tree by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $78.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

