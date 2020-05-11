Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 303.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $54.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.95. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.