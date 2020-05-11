Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,486,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,668,000 after purchasing an additional 495,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,466,000 after purchasing an additional 104,910 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,165,000 after purchasing an additional 848,273 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,807,000 after purchasing an additional 232,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. G.Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.24.

NYSE:ROK opened at $192.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

