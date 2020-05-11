Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,721 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,250,000 after buying an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 133,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $11,553,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,034,000 after acquiring an additional 284,824 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, CEO David Zalman purchased 15,056 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.17 per share, with a total value of $649,967.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche purchased 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. Insiders purchased a total of 22,356 shares of company stock valued at $981,910 over the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PB stock opened at $60.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $65.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

