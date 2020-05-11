Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 310 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 863,091 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.77.

Dollar General stock opened at $176.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $116.15 and a 1 year high of $183.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.89 and a 200-day moving average of $159.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

