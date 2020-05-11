Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 80,435 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,435 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $75.09 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $100.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.60.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.