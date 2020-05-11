3,161 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK stock opened at $159.57 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.