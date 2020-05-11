Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,977 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

NYSE:GD opened at $135.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day moving average of $165.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

