Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.18.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $481,362.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,074.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.09, for a total value of $1,132,330.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,508 shares of company stock worth $11,533,127. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $276.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $310.25. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

