Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,405,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

In other news, VP Byrne Daniel A. O purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $55,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

