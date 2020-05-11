Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $475,000 Holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACES. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,701,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,191,000 after acquiring an additional 215,894 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 1,441.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of ACES opened at $34.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50.

