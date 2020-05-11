Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,168 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,454,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,768 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,460,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,995,000 after acquiring an additional 544,171 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,105,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,107,000 after acquiring an additional 87,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,681,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,768,000 after acquiring an additional 369,360 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,178,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,005,000 after purchasing an additional 102,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $22.33 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $28.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

