Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $463,000 Stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 325.7% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Tim Fisher acquired 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,153 shares in the company, valued at $660,101.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig Heckman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.78 per share, with a total value of $31,780.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 28,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,559. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FUN. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $28.17 on Monday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.55). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

