Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Stericycle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRCL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $52.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.92. Stericycle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

