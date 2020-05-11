American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.90.

AWK opened at $118.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.11.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.40%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

