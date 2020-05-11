NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) Holdings Decreased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 26.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Get NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM alerts:

Shares of NHA stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

About NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.