Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) Holdings Lifted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the first quarter valued at $173,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 17.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 69,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 208.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 24.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income alerts:

NVG opened at $14.43 on Monday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.