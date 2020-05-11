Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,073.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 163,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 158,616 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 89,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,431,000. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,852,000.

Shares of PPA stock opened at $53.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.15. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $73.99.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

