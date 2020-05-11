Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 10,874 Shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 643.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 157,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 69,450 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

Shares of BIT opened at $13.54 on Monday. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

