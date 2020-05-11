Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $540,000 in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. KPCB GGF Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $99,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,594.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,484,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,185.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,564,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,648 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $336,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 307,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,761,240.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,884,131 shares of company stock valued at $99,893,779. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $57.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Enphase Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.31 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

