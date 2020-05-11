Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,701 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $396,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 123,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 166,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Autonomous Res upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invesco news, Director C Robert Henrikson bought 12,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,798.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.