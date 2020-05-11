Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $550,000 Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in AFLAC by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.51.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $36.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

