SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) Stake Lowered by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 1.32% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MMTM opened at $126.48 on Monday. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 52 week low of $94.68 and a 52 week high of $146.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.74.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.