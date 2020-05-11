Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,309 Shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 27,958 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,784,000.

NASDAQ SNSR opened at $22.24 on Monday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85.

