Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 4,753 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP opened at $42.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

In other news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

