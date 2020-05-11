Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 27,325 Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

BSCN opened at $21.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.83 Million in Steris PLC
Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.83 Million in Steris PLC
Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc.
Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc.
Forsta AP Fonden Acquires Shares of 40,200 Capital One Financial Corp.
Forsta AP Fonden Acquires Shares of 40,200 Capital One Financial Corp.
Forsta AP Fonden Acquires New Shares in Bunge Ltd
Forsta AP Fonden Acquires New Shares in Bunge Ltd
Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Principal Financial Group Inc
Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Principal Financial Group Inc
36,400 Shares in W. R. Berkley Corp Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden
36,400 Shares in W. R. Berkley Corp Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report