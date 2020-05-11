Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 27,325 Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

BSCN opened at $21.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

