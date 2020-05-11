Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 138.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 763.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $65.83 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $75.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.